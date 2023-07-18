Francis Ngannou addresses $8M UFC payday rumors - "There was a trick there"

Francis Ngannou left the UFC earlier this year in a shocking move and vacated his heavyweight championship. Ngannou then signed with the PFL in a mega deal that afforded him more control over his future and potential boxing crossover fights.

In his first fight since his UFC exit, Ngannou is set to face off against boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a boxing match on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou was asked by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour if his earnings from the UFC will be eclipsed by the boxing payday.

'The Predator' replied:

“Definitely yes. I didn’t make that much in my entire UFC career, basically after turning down all those contracts that could have made me more money. But yes, if we count it, absolutely. [More for this one fight than the entire last deal that they offered you?] I think that information brings you in the wrong direction. Because the reason is that, I have heard so many times people say, oh they offered him $8 million to fight, they offered him this that. Which is not exactly what- there was a trick there."

He then elaborated on the UFC's strategy to push him to sign the contract.

"It was just in order for me to put the pen on the paper. And then there was like one big number and behind it there was nothing, the paper was blank. I’m sure you’re gonna say $8 million for three fights… No, that’s not what it was. It wasn’t like that. It was the same tactic, just like they pull some number up and wanna impress you to get you to sign the contract.”

Francis Ngannou UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts how much Francis Ngannou will make in boxing

Khabib Nurmagomedov weighed in on Francis Ngannou's upcoming bout against heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Nurmagomedov felt that Ngannou should have stayed on in the UFC if he intended to make a legacy for himself as a great heavyweight fighter. That being said, Nurmagomedov mentioned that the potential for earning was significantly higher in boxing and quantified his opinion.

He said in a recent interview:

“If he can go to boxing, he’s going to make 50-60 million dollars, he has to. Why not? Because I know that Francis has come from a poor life... If someone pays you more money, go and take it, if your goal is money."

