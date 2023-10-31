"Francis Ngannou ate those punches like sandwiches" - Tyson Fury gets demolished by YouTuber True Geordie for "conning" British fans 

This past Saturday, Tyson Fury took part in what is arguably the biggest boxing match of the year when he took on Francis Ngannou. Their heavyweight bout served as the crown jewel for 2023's Riyadh Season. Ahead of the matchup, Fury was expected to score a dominant victory over Ngannou.

Hardly anyone gave the Cameroonian phenom much besides a puncher's chance. Yet, when both men clashed, what ensued was a fight that hardly anyone could have predicted. Francis Ngannou went skill for skill with Tyson Fury. In fact, in the eyes of many, he outboxed 'The Gypsy King' and deserved the win.

Fury's performance was universally criticized, while Ngannou's has earned significant praise. One of Fury's harshest critics is a fellow Englishman and one with whom he has previous issues: True Geordie. The YouTuber took to Twitter to lambast Fury's performance, saying the following:

"When Fury did try and hurt him, he ate those punches like sandwiches. You call that a punch? Gonna have to take more than that, son, and Fury realized that, and he realized when he was committing to try and hurt Francis, Francis was hitting him back, and it was way harder."

True Geordie even opined that the man fans saw the struggle against Ngannou was the most gun-shy version of Fury ever seen.

"That was the most timid, scared version of Tyson Fury we've ever seen in a boxing match. Francis Ngannou just destroyed his entire life's work in one night. The legacy's over now, Fury isn't as good as we thought. As great as Francis is, the man's 37 and has never had a boxing match in his life. And this is what you get when you try and con the British public into paying all that money for some sh*t fights."

Is Tyson Fury's fight with Oleksandr Usyk delayed?

Ahead of his bout with Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury raised eyebrows by agreeing to box Oleksandr Usyk just two months after facing the former UFC heavyweight champion. The earliest date for their fight was tentatively announced as December 23. However, that date is no longer viable, according to promoter Frank Warren.

Fury was knocked down, cut open, and bruised in his bout with Ngannou, escaping with a controversial split-decision victory by the skin of his teeth. This, according to Warren, has made it impossible for a turnaround as quick as December 23, so the bout is now expected to take place sometime in 2024:

"Tyson was cut and it was a tough fight. He needs a fortnight off and that would only leave six weeks until he fights Usyk. That can't happen."