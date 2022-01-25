Francis Ngannou claims he gave up $7 million in hopes of better UFC contract

Francis Ngannou recently revealed that he had left a total of $7 million on the table in order to be able to negotiate for a new UFC contract.

Following his successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Ngannou appeared as a guest on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour to discuss his victory. During the interview, 'The Predator' shed light on his ongoing contract dispute with the UFC and shared what fighting for his "principles" has cost him so far.

Ngannou told Helwani:

"I left a lot more on the table. Overall, I've been leaving a lot of money on the table, Ariel, even before the Stipe fight. By now, I might be down at least $7 million that I left on the table. I'm still happy with my $600,000 because I still fight for what I stand for. And this is the thing, freedom doesn't work with money. You give up one for one, whether you want freedom or whether you want money. You give up one to gain one."

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion also explained what he meant by obtaining his freedom. Ngannou argued that being an independent contractor – the status of every UFC fighter – should come with the prerogative of being able to pursue opportunities outside of the octagon.

Ngannou, of course, has been vocal about pursuing a career in professional boxing. Specifically, the Cameroonian has expressed his interest in a potential matchup with heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou explains how much his UFC 270 win meant

Needless to say, Francis Ngannou's heavyweight unification fight with Ciryl Gane came with massive implications. 'The Predator' shared how defending his heavyweight crown was more than just a victory for his legacy as a UFC champion. According to Ngannou:

"This wasn't just a fight. I was not just fighting in the octagon. I was fighting for everything that I stand for, you know. It was way more beyond the fight. It was [about] my principles. I was for things that I believe in. So that was the reason why I was fighting. I mean, even when they tried to reach out for a deal, they came out with a good amount of money. I'm like, at this point, it doesn't matter. I left all that down on the table. I don't even care. I'm taking my $600,000, I'm going there, I'm doing this and I'm winning everything."

Francis Ngannou's status with the UFC is still unclear. Only time will tell if the 35-year-old superstar will remain with the company or take his talents elsewhere. That said, the UFC's 'champions clause' is expected to automatically extend Ngannou's contract by either three fights or one year.

