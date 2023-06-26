Francis Ngannou discloses huge boxing matchup is 'more realistic to happen' than Jon Jones fight despite viral face-off

Francis Ngannou has hinted that his next fight might be a high-profile boxing match instead of his potential MMA bout against Jon Jones.

In a viral video from the PFL 5 event on June 16th, 2023, 'The Predator' was seen engaging in a face-off with Jones, with whom he has had ongoing tensions for the past few years.

Earlier this year, Ngannou left the UFC and was stripped of his UFC heavyweight title. He subsequently joined the PFL MMA organization but is expected to make his professional boxing debut before competing in the PFL.

Meanwhile, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones ended his three-year MMA hiatus and returned this year. Jones defeated Ciryl Gane via first-round submission in March to claim the vacant UFC heavyweight title.

In his latest interview with TMZ Sports, Francis Ngannou indicated that a possible boxing match between himself and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is more likely to happen rather than his (Ngannou's) MMA bout against Jon Jones. Ngannou stated:

"Yeah, I think the Deontay one is more realistic to happen, even [more realistic] than Jon Jones. Because before they have an offer of Anthony Joshua, I think in December. We were in conversation of having one boxing match, one MMA match, and probably one of those in Africa. And all parties were down. We were very far deep into this conversation. So, that's something that is more [likely] to happen, maybe, before the Jon Jones fight or something."

Watch Ngannou discuss the topic at 6:34 in the video below:

Francis Ngannou on potentially making his PFL MMA debut against Deontay Wilder

It's believed that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones could defend his title against Stipe Miocic next at the UFC's annual PPV event at MSG in November. Furthermore, the consensus is that Francis Ngannou could make his long-awaited professional boxing debut this year, possibly against Deontay Wilder.

There have been speculations that Ngannou and Wilder could sign a two-fight deal, with one fight taking place in boxing and the other in MMA. During the aforementioned interview, 'The Predator' hinted that he would also be open to a hybrid-rules fight against Wilder. However, he expressed the opinion that 'The Bronze Bomber' is unlikely to be his first opponent in the PFL organization.

Francis Ngannou insinuated that if he does indeed fight Deontay Wilder, it'll be in a boxing match, as he'd like to give 'The Bronze Bomber' time to hone his grappling and miscellaneous skills required to transition to MMA. 'The Predator' explained:

"No, he [Wilder] cannot be the first fight [in the PFL] because he might be fighting in December. And by that time, we will be having an opening for me already and not enough time for him to come to MMA. Because if we're fighting, I think we're fighting boxing first in order to give him some time for his wrestling and everything." [*Quotes at 7:15 in the interview]

