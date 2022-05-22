"Present and the future of world soccer" - Francis Ngannou hails PSG frontman Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman re-signs with the club

Francis Ngannou recently took to social media to congratulate soccer star Kylian Mbappe for re-signing with PSG.

The French World Cup winner was expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer. It looked only a matter of time before the hottest property in world soccer would join Los Blancos. However, he made a change in his decision and will be part of the PSG squad alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. for at least three more years. 'The Predator' shares a close bond with Mbappe and recently addressed him on Instagram:

"Congratulations to my brother [Kylian Mbappe] for re-signing with Paris @psg ! He's the present and the future of world soccer for many years to come."

Francis Ngannou is of Cameroonian origin. He came to France to begin his training as a combat sports athlete. Today, the 35-year-old is the UFC heavyweight champion and is considered the scariest fighter on the entire roster for his immense knockout prowess.

He last fought at UFC 270 and earned a decision win over Ciryl Gane. The knockout king showed a different side to his game during the fight. He used his grappling skills to grind out a decision win against a very crafty opponent.

What's next for Francis Ngannou?

Ngannou recently underwent a knee surgery and is expected to be out for the year. Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic look set to fight for the interim heavyweight title in the Cameroonian's absence from the sport.

The champion is yet to renew his contract with the UFC, which is set to expire at the end of the year. 'The Predator' has been showing interest in trying his hand at boxing against Tyson Fury.

He even entered the ring during Fury's post-fight interview after the Brit's win against Dillian Whyte in April. Both he and 'The Gypsy King' agreed that they will fight in the near future under a mixed set of rules.

Watch Ngannou and Fury's interview:

However, the 35-year-old will have to come to terms with the UFC or let his contract run out to make the switch to the boxing ring. Fans will be keeping a close tab on what the future holds for 'The Predator'.

