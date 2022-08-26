"You got these ladies tripping bro" - Fans react to viral TikTok video of woman naming Francis Ngannou as her celebrity crush

A video of Francis Ngannou being declared a women's celebrity crush has recently gone viral, and it has fans on Twitter in a state of mania.

The video shows a young man interviewing a group of ladies, and had asked the group who their respective celebrity crush was. More common names such as Ryan Reynolds and Tom Hardy were mentioned, until one woman surprised everyone by saying 'Francis Ngannou'.

Watch the video below:

Twitter fans were divided by the statement, with some in utter shock while others seemed to be more understanding.

fareed @bbas_v9 @SpinninBackfist nothing could have prepared me for that @SpinninBackfist nothing could have prepared me for that😂😂

Francis Ngannou echoes Luke Rockhold's critique of UFC sponsorship deals

Luke Rockhold was very critical of the UFC and the way the company treats its fighters during the UFC 278 fight week. His words seem to have inspired Ngannou to speak up, with the heavyweight champion taking to Twitter to call out the UFC over sponsorship deals.

'The Predator' claimed to have lost out on as much as $1 million in sponsorship money due to the UFC sponsorship structure. Ngannou believes that the UFC is exploiting fighters due to their popularity.

'The Predator' released a series of tweets saying the following:

Fighters are currently unable to have independent sponsorships, as they are only allowed to advertise UFC partner logos in their fight gear. This effectively means that fighters are unable to make sponsorship money through exposure in the UFC.

Francis Ngannou is of the opinion that the UFC should allow fighters to have one or two individual sponsors each, allowing them to increase their earning potential. According to 'The Predator', he received no benefits from the UFC deal with crypto.com, whereas he would have received roughly $1 million through an independent cryptocurrency deal.

Fighter salaries have been an issue in the UFC for some time now, and additional criticism over the UFC's sponsorship structure will not be welcomed with open arms by Dana White.

