Francis Ngannou interested in a boxing showdown against Tyson Fury; names the only boxer he never wants to fight

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is known for being a fearless competitor and seemingly won't shy away from donning boxing gloves to take on the likes of Tyson Fury. Unbeknownst to some, Francis Ngannou began his journey in the world of combat sports to become a boxer.

In a recent interaction with TMZ sports, Ngannou claimed he is ready to step inside the boxing ring if there's an opportunity for a super-fight. Francis Ngannou said he is open to competing against heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury in the future.

He also reminded everyone boxing is the sport he primarily focused on in the early stages of his career. He said he still has the fire in his belly to compete in a boxing match at the most elite level. If Ngannou crosses over to box Fury in an exhibition match, it promises to be an epic encounter between two colossal heavyweights.

An Ngannou run against no hopers is just what the UFC HW division needs right now, but get ready for the talk of him vs Joshua / Fury to get real grating in about 6 months time. — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) March 28, 2021

However, there's one man that even Ngannou doesn't want to throw down with and that's none other than Mike Tyson. Interestingly, Mike Tyson was also Francis Ngannou's idol while growing up and he always wanted to become a champion, just like 'Iron Mike'.

"I don't want to fight Mike Tyson but I would like to fight other heavyweight boxers such as Tyson Fury. [On the prospect of competing in a super-fight] Absolutely, I'm open to it. Remember, boxing was my primary dream and I always had and still have the fire and the dream inside me. I believe that at some point I'm going to take that step."

Boxing was Francis Ngannou's, first love

Until he went to France, Ngannou was unaware of MMA as a sport and he only started training in 2013, just eight years ago. In this relatively short period of time, Ngannou has gone on to become the 'biggest and baddest' UFC heavyweight on the planet.

"My perception of success is because I never gave up."



- @francis_ngannou



Inspirational words from a Champion who came from nothing.



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/8MwoOMVdMa — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 4, 2021

Francis Ngannou is currently expected to defend his heavyweight title against either Jon Jones or Derrick Lewis later this year.