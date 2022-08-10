"Feel my back pulling" - Watch a massive 290lbs Francis Ngannou train alongside Kamaru Usman under Trevor Wittman as he works himself back to fight shape

Francis Ngannou got into some recent Colorado training work under Trevor Wittman. Kamaru Usman was one of the elite-level training partners that Ngannou got to put in work alongside and a camera crew was on hand to document things.

When asked about how the return to competition has been, Francis Ngannou said:

"Not too bad, just too tight. I feel my back pulling. It's good but it's tough. I have to get it back. As you say, slowly and surely I have enough months. A long time to do that, to come back. I'll be back."

Watch the video below:

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion and the reigning UFC welterweight titleholder training together brings to mind the old adage of "iron sharpens iron." Ngannou and Usman have a special bond with one another and have been quite supportive of each other as UFC champions representing Africa. Ngannou gave a shout out to Usman's brother for becoming the champion of the recent TUF season.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou Congrats brother A new contender was born in the heavyweight division and personally I want no business with this manCongrats brother @Umohammed97 A new contender was born in the heavyweight division and personally I want no business with this man 😂 Congrats brother @Umohammed97 🙌 https://t.co/YMSEA6oPdS

In the video above, Ngannou was speaking with Justin Gaethje and mentioned that he was floating around 290 pounds.

Ngannou has been on the mend from a leg injury. He has been able to compete just once this calendar year which was when he made his first successful world title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January.

Francis Ngannou's activity in the 2020's

Francis Ngannou is reportedly targeting at least one more fight this calendar year. 'The Predator' has been unfortunate these last couple of years - only being able to compete a single time. Ngannou's lone outing in 2021 saw him secure the UFC heavyweight crown. 'The Predator' settled the score with Stipe Miocic by finishing him with a left hook in the second round of their fight last March.

Ngannou's lone contest of 2020 saw him starch Jairzinho Rozenstruik within twenty seconds when they collided at UFC 249 in May of that year.

Ngannou can have his pick of opponents when he gets back to fighting. As much as he has been talking about a hybrid rules clash against lineal and WBC Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury, there are more realistic localized options too. Jon Jones is getting closer towards making his long awaited heavyweight debut and has indicated interest in a bout with Ngannou. Stipe Miocic would also love a chance to avenge his loss in a trilogy bout with Ngannou.

