Francis Ngannou losses: which fighters have defeated the UFC heavyweight champion?

Francis Ngannou has lost thrice in his cage-fighting career. He dropped back-to-back decisions against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis, but those were his only losses in his UFC stint.

The first man to ever hand Ngannou a defeat was Zoumana Cisse at 100% Fight - Contenders 21 way back in 2013. In his second MMA bout, the young Ngannou was outclassed by the Frenchman after two five-minute rounds.

Back then, Ngannou's inexperience was evident as he flailed his hands with reckless abandon and often missed his target. Meanwhile, Cisse showcased a more diverse arsenal, flustering Ngannou with counterpunches, leg kicks and submission attempts.

But Francis Ngannou bounced back, going on a run of four stoppage victories. He then extended the streak to ten once he joined the UFC. With momentum on his side, 'The Predator' finally earned a title shot against then-heavyweight titleholder Miocic.

Again, Ngannou's deficiencies were exposed when Miocic utilized his wrestling advantage to neutralize the Cameroonian's ungodly punching power. The Cleveland native kept Ngannou on his back for five rounds to successfully retain the heavyweight crown.

In his next fight, Ngannou dropped to a second consecutive loss in an underwhelming five-round bout against Lewis. But since then, Ngannou has never looked back. He strung together five KO wins in a row, including a championship-winning performance against Miocic at UFC 260.

What's next for Francis Ngannou?

Francis Ngannou has requested some time off to visit his friends and relatives in Cameroon. Since then, the UFC has installed an interim heavyweight title in place, which Ciryl Gane captured in the main event of UFC 265.

Gane's victory set the table for a unification match between himself and Ngannou down the line. However, an official announcement for a mega-matchup between the two behemoths has yet to be announced.

Also Read

Although 'Bon Gamin' is the rightful title challenger by virtue, there have been instances in the past when the interim champ never got to fight for the undisputed title.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh