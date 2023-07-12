Francis Ngannou to make multiples of what he made in UFC in Tyson Fury fight, manager says

Francis Ngannou’s agent revealed ‘The Predator’ will make multiple times more money than his UFC tenure by boxing Tyson Fury.

Earlier this week, the extensive negotiations between Ngannou and Fury ended when their boxing match was announced for October. Since parting ways with the UFC, ‘The Predator’ has been accused of “fumbling the bag’ by declining the contract offered by Dana White and his associates.

According to Ngannou’s agent, Marquel Martin, the former UFC heavyweight champion made the right financial decision. During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Martin made a shocking claim about how much his client will make against Fury, which was transcribed by Shaheen Al-Shatti on Twitter:

“Oh my God. By far. By multiples. Just to make even while being champ, he would’ve had to fight multiple times [to be in this ballpark].”

There was no doubt that Ngannou would make a massive amount of money boxing Fury. With that said, Martin’s recent claim referencing his client’s UFC pay is shocking because. ‘The Predator’ fought in the Octagon fourteen times, including three title fights.

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti



Martin: “Oh my God. By far. By multiples. Just to make even while being champ, he would’ve had to fight multiple times [to be in this ballpark].”



Martin adds the Fury payday is more than the entire contract UFC offered Ngannou. Is it more than Ngannou made in UFC?Martin: “Oh my God. By far. By multiples. Just to make even while being champ, he would’ve had to fight multiple times [to be in this ballpark].”Martin adds the Fury payday is more than the entire contract UFC offered Ngannou. #TheMMAHour Is it more than Ngannou made in UFC? Martin: “Oh my God. By far. By multiples. Just to make even while being champ, he would’ve had to fight multiple times [to be in this ballpark].”Martin adds the Fury payday is more than the entire contract UFC offered Ngannou. #TheMMAHour

Marquel Martin reveals there is a rematch clause if Francis Ngannou defeats Tyson Fury

Despite the unpredictability of heavyweight fights, most fans, fighters, and analysts aren’t giving Francis Ngannou a chance to defeat Tyson Fury. ‘The Predator’ likely didn’t need any more motivation for the upcoming boxing match, but if he did, the opportunity to secure a second life-changing payday is possible with a win.

During the same interview on The MMA Hour, Marquel Martin revealed Fury has a rematch clause in case Ngannou pulls off the upset. Shaheen Al-Shatti shared the news on Twitter:

“Francis Ngannou's longtime rep Marquel Martin tells @arielhelwani Ngannou has a rematch clause if he beats Fury. #TheMMAHour”

Ngannou will have an added disadvantage against Fury because of his inactivity. ‘The Predator’ last fought in January 2022, defeating Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision to defend his heavyweight title. Since then, he has focused on contract negotiations, leading to his lucrative deal with the PFL.

Poll : 0 votes