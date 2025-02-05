Francis Ngannou makes startling revelation about "an army of police" raiding his Paris apartment, fans issue reaction: "Stay safe champ"

MMA legend Francis Ngannou has made a stunning revelation about "an army of police" raiding his apartment in Paris. Netizens soon chimed in with their reactions to Ngannou's startling claims.

The Cameroonian-French combat sportsperson has been known to spend considerable time in Cameroon, France, and the United States of America as well. The 38-year-old often partakes in martial arts training-related and broader entrepreneurial and social welfare endeavors around the world.

On that note, taking to X, Ngannou has now suggested that he had a bizarre experience this morning at his residence in Paris. Expounding upon the alleged incident, 'The Predator' wrote:

"Damn, I just had a very strange experience this morning in Paris with an army of police entering the apartment looking for a suspect. My family and I visibly did not look like one, but they were afraid."

Fans weighed in on Francis Ngannou's aforementioned social media post, with many netizens expressing their support for him. One X user wrote:

"Hope everyone is safe champion"

Alternatively, one fan jibed at Ngannou and insinuated that he was allegedly overpaid by the PFL. A few others jested that the police would've been afraid of Ngannou. A commenter tweeted:

"Is the police ok?"

Multiple observers seemed to be stunned by the apparently scary incident. A fan expressed their shock and questioned:

"What the f**k?"

One observer alluded to Francis Ngannou's long-running feud with UFC CEO and president Dana White and seemingly joked that White had sent the people:

"Dana sent them"

Another fan made an allusion that Ngannou's tweet implied that he and his family were safe. As such, the fan wrote:

"Glad you and your family are safe"

A fan underscored their support for Ngannou in the aftermath of the worrisome event and tweeted:

"Stay safe champ"

Check out screenshots of Francis Ngannou's tweet and a few fan reactions below:

Screenshots of tweets

What's next for Francis Ngannou? Potential boxing and MMA fights in 2025

Following his UFC departure in January 2023, former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou competed in a pair of high-profile professional boxing matches. Ngannou later made his long-awaited PFL promotional debut in October 2024, knocking out Renan Ferreira to win the inaugural PFL Super Fights heavyweight championship. He hasn't competed since.

Over the past few months, there's been widespread speculation about whether Ngannou's next professional combat sports contest would be in boxing or MMA. 'The Predator' has maintained that he's open to competing in both sports. Meanwhile, PFL co-founder Donn Davis recently spoke to talkSPORT MMA and seemed to suggest that the PFL and Ngannou would soon decide his next fight.

Furthermore, Davis notably highlighted that Ngannou's next fight could be a boxing match, followed by an MMA bout under the PFL banner. Davis said:

"I think boxing will come first. MMA will come second."

There was speculation that Francis Ngannou could possibly box against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Nevertheless, as of this time, Ngannou's next fight and exact comeback date haven't been officially announced.

Watch Donn Davis' assessment below (5:36):

