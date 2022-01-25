Francis Ngannou names three boxers who would be his ideal opponents

Francis Ngannou has been plotting a potential switch to boxing lately and has even shortlisted three ideal opponents he could fight inside the squared circle. In a video released on his YouTube channel, 'The Predator' named Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua as potential opponents.

Ngannou's professional boxing aspirations have become a major talking point in the world of combat sports of late. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion has reiterated on numerous occasions that will not re-sign with the UFC if a new contract doesn't allow him to take up boxing bouts simultaneously with his MMA career.

Most recently, the Cameroonian champion has been teasing a potential boxing bout with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Following Ngannou's recent win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Fury asked 'The Predator' to fight him if he wanted to "make some real money."

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK 💰

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 270, Ngannou said:

"It's something that I must do before the end of my career! And right now, I'm really looking towards any opportunity to get that because it's not like I had a lifetime here. So I better start thinking about it."

Francis Ngannou explains what makes him a great opponent for Tyson Fury

While Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are seemingly keen to fight each other, both boxing and MMA purists consider it a gross mismatch.

Fury is the boxing heavyweight champion and a legendary pugilist, while Ngannou is yet to make his pro-boxing debut. Despite the odds being stacked heavily against him, 'The Predator' is willing to bet on himself.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Francis Ngannou responds to Tyson Fury's challenge to meet him in the ring Francis Ngannou responds to Tyson Fury's challenge to meet him in the ring 👀 https://t.co/WXr4fqob6g

Ngannou considers himself a worthy challenge for Tyson Fury. According to the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, he would make for a great opponent not just for Fury, but for every heavyweight boxer. He believes everyone he faces will be "afraid of something" he brings to the table.

Ngannou is probably banking on his one-punch knockout power more than anything. The Cameroonian said:

"I make a great opponent for everyone because everyone in front of me would be afraid of something. He will know that I can put him at risk."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Francis Ngannou.

