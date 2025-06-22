Francis Ngannou pens cryptic message as Jon Jones announces retirement 

Francis Ngannou entered the conversation just as Jon Jones officially stepped away from the fight game. The former UFC heavyweight champion confirmed his retirement after Dana White revealed the decision, and the organization elevated interim champ Tom Aspinall to undisputed status.

Jones’ decision brought an end to a controversial heavyweight run filled with drama, debates, and allegations of ducking Aspinall. But his departure didn’t go unnoticed.

Not long after the news broke, Ngannou dropped a cryptic message on social media. 'The Predator' took to X and wrote:

"Did I say I'm ever coming back?"

For years, Ngannou vs. Jones was billed as the greatest heavyweight fight that never happened. The UFC's failure, and later reluctance to book it, left fans debating that it may have left both their legacies slightly incomplete.

Jones leaves behind one of the most decorated resumes in UFC history, with title defenses across two divisions and wins over legends like Daniel Cormier, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Glover Teixeira. He took to X to release a statement to shed light on his decision, writing:

"Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years."

White announced Jones' decision during the post-fight press conference of the recently concluded UFC Baku event. He said that Jones called the UFC "last night and retired."

Meanwhile, White praised Aspinall for his attitude and commitment throughout the whole heavyweight title drama. He also acknowledged all the time and money Aspinall lost during the uncertain period. That being said, White confirmed that he will "make it up to" Aspinall and that the UFC is "excited to work" with him.

