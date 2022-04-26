"I 100 percent believe I can knock him out" - Francis Ngannou gives his prediction for the potential Tyson Fury fight

The MMA and boxing worlds collided with Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury over the weekend. On Saturday, April 23, 'The Gypsy King' put on a phenomenal performance from start to finish against Dillian Whyte, ending the fight with a sixth-round technical knockout. What happened during the post-fight interview has had the MMA world buzzing with excitement.

Watch the aftermath of Tyson Fury's victory against Dillian Whyte below:

Despite arguably being in his prime, the WBC Heavyweight Champion has teased the possibility of retiring from boxing. Although he wants to retire, Fury is interested in a hybrid rules fight against Ngannou. After the win over Whyte, 'The Gypsy King' brought 'The Predator' into the ring for an official callout.

Watch Francis Ngannou discuss the potential matchup with Tyson Fury below:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte https://t.co/lAnGPuSrX7

Once the news got around, MMA fans were thrilled to hear about the potential matchup becoming a reality. While some expressed their support for Ngannou, others questioned how he would beat Fury. During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Ngannou had this to say about beating 'The Gypsy King':

"I 100 percent believe I can knock him out."

Ngannou is confident, and his track record in MMA shows why. Holding a 17-3 record, 'The Predator' has established himself as one of the premier knockout artists in the sport. Despite his success against MMA fighters, beating 'The Gypsy King' without grappling is highly unlikely.

Ngannou has a wide range of skills that he used to become the UFC heavyweight champion. Although 'The Predator' has unbelievable knockout power, his boxing is not the reason he is a generational MMA talent. However, 'The Gypsy King' has perfected the sweet science of boxing. The UFC champion's chances come down to the special rules.

Watch Francis Ngannou predict a KO against Tyson Fury below:

Francis Ngannou reveals potential rules for fight with Tyson Fury

Although both fighters began promoting a fight, the official rules have rarely been discussed. During Fury's post-fight interview on Saturday, Ngannou had this to say about the potential fight:

"It will be a hybrid fight with different types of rules. MMA gloves, in the ring, you know, mix it up. Make it a little different."

If Ngannou and Fury step into the ring, they will be making combat sports history. Regardless of the outcome, 'The Predator' gets the payday he deserves, and 'The Gypsy King' continues his legacy as one of the best fighters ever. Add on the fans' entertainment, and the hybrid-rules matchup seems like a no-brainer.

Watch Tyson Fury's post-fight interview below:

