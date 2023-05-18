Francis Ngannou should put his 'contract on the line' for Jon Jones fight for the greater good: UFC legend Randy Couture

UFC legend Randy Couture recently weighed in on how Francis Ngannou could still fight Jon Jones despite their exclusive contracts at different promotions. He claimed that if they are serious about fighting each other, they must be willing to risk their contracts and their reputations to make it happen for the fans.

Jones was initially expected to challenge Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title in his long-awaited comeback fight, but that matchup never materialized. 'The Predator' shockingly exited the UFC earlier this year due to unresolved contract disputes and was stripped of his title. 'Bones' later claimed the vacant belt with a swift submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: Francis Ngannou is happy with his choices but knows Jon Jones got away.Full story: bit.ly/3pQ9S5f Francis Ngannou is happy with his choices but knows Jon Jones got away.Full story: bit.ly/3pQ9S5f https://t.co/FjislgSdal

Francis Ngannou recently announced that he has signed a multi-fight deal with the PFL, further complicating any possibility of fans getting their desired Jones vs. Ngannou fight. However, Randy Couture believes the fight could still happen if the two heavyweights kept going at each other to hype it up even more.

In a recent interview on MMA on SiriusXM, 'The Natural' explained how a Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones fight could happen, stating:

"Continuing to shine a light on the disparaging differences in our sport and other professional sports in our society is how that’s going to happen... They need to keep going, and they need to be willing to step up and put their contracts and their butts on the line when it comes to making that change"

MMA on SiriusXM @MMAonSiriusXM



encourages Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones to 'chirp' on social media to bring issues in MMA to light.



@DinThomas @AndreasHale "They need to be willing to step up and put their contracts and their butts on the line when it comes to it to make that change." @Randy_Couture encourages Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones to 'chirp' on social media to bring issues in MMA to light. "They need to be willing to step up and put their contracts and their butts on the line when it comes to it to make that change."@Randy_Couture encourages Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones to 'chirp' on social media to bring issues in MMA to light.@DinThomas @AndreasHale https://t.co/28sc78OSHQ

Francis Ngannou contract: Everything we know about 'The Predator's new deal with the PFL

Francis Ngannou recently announced that he has signed an exclusive multi-fight contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), dubbed "the most valuable signing in MMA history," and is no longer a free agent.

The Cameroonian left the UFC as the reigning heavyweight champion in January after the two parties failed to agree to contract terms. Understandably, Ngannou's future plans were a hot topic among fans, and several other MMA promotions like Bellator, ONE Championship, and BKFC sought his signature.

According to reports, Francis Ngannou will compete in the 'Super Fight' division, the same as Jake Paul. The division showcases athletes in high-profile bouts, with fighters earning a bigger share of PPV profits. The contract also involves 'The Predator' acting as the chairman of PFL's Africa division, granting him "equity and leadership" in the promotion.

Most importantly, Ngannou will be allowed to fulfill his dream of boxing outside the PFL, with his promotional debut speculatively taking place in 2024. The tournament-style promotion has also reportedly promised to pay his opponents a minimum of $2 million purse.

Poll : 0 votes