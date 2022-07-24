"Put some damn respect on Curtis' name" - Francis Ngannou reacts to unfortunate ending of Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes at UFC London

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has shared his thoughts on the unfortunate injury suffered by Tom Aspinall in his fight against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 208.

In a post uploaded to his Twitter account, Ngannou hoped for Apinall's speedy recovery and asked people to give 'Razor' his due respect.

"Unfortunate ending to #UFCLondon , hope Aspinal recovers well. Put some DAMN respect on CURTIS name," wrote Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou

Put some DAMN respect on CURTIS name. Unfortunate ending to #UFCLondon , hope Aspinal recovers well.Put some DAMN respect on CURTIS name. Unfortunate ending to #UFCLondon , hope Aspinal recovers well.Put some DAMN respect on CURTIS name.

Ngannou is currently recovering from a leg surgery, which he had after his fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall went toe-to-toe in the main event of UFC Fight Night 208. The bout was very short-lived affair, as in the opening seconds of the first round, Aspinall suffered a leg injury that resulted in the stoppage of the contest. Blaydes was declared the winner by TKO.

Many wanted to see how this heavyweight clash would unfold. Coming into the fight, Aspinall was on an eight-fight winning streak and Blaydes, a perennial contender, had won his last two bouts. However, the fight barely got started before Aspinall suffered the leg injury.

Francis Ngannou has two wins over Curtis Blaydes

Current heavyweight king Francis Ngannou has shared the octagon with Curtis Blaydes on two separate occasions, emerging victorious both times.

Their first encounter took place in April 2016. 'The Predator' scored a TKO victory via doctor stoppage in that fight.

After that, 'Razor' went undefeated in his next six fights before the two were matched up again in November 2018. This time, Ngannou made quick work of Blaydes and finished him just 45 seconds into the very first round. The Cameroonian also won a Performance of the Night bonus that night.

Ngannou is currently going through a rough spat with the UFC, and there's a real possibility of him leaving the organization soon. If the heavyweight champion sticks around, there's still a chance that fans might witness a third clash between him and 'Razor' in the near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far