Francis Ngannou is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, with all four of his victories coming by way of KO/TKO.

Additionally, none of the four aforementioned fights went past the first round.

Following Ngannou’s most recent win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC President Dana White indicated that Ngannou is most definitely going to be granted an opportunity to fight for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Francis Ngannou wants to fight Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Title at UFC 256

In an interview with The Schmo, Francis Ngannou addressed his much-awaited UFC Heavyweight Title rematch against Stipe Miocic.

The date for the highly anticipated rematch is yet to be agreed upon, although the vast majority of combat sports fans and experts strongly believe that Ngannou is indeed next in line to challenge Miocic for the Heavyweight Championship.

Francis Ngannou pointed out that it’s up to the UFC to decide when he faces Miocic for the Heavyweight Championship. Ngannou noted, however, that UFC 256 is the final UFC PPV event of the 2020 calendar year and he’d like to fight for the Heavyweight Title at that event.

On that note, Ngannou requested the UFC to accord him the aforementioned opportunity at UFC 256 which takes place on December 12th, 2020.

As of this writing, the UFC is yet to address a potential Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic match for its UFC 256 event. A couple of other notable fights that are set to transpire at UFC 256 are Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns (UFC Welterweight Title) and Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (UFC Women’s Featherweight Title).

Can Francis Ngannou beat Stipe Miocic in the rematch?

Entering his UFC 220 fight as the challenger for Stipe Miocic’s UFC Heavyweight Title, Francis Ngannou was heavily favored by many in the MMA community to end Miocic’s reign as the king of the Heavyweight division.

Ngannou had viciously separated one fighter after another from their senses en route to his title shot against Miocic.

And considering the violent fashion in which most of the former’s fights ended, it was believed that he’d absolutely run through Miocic.

Nevertheless, Miocic survived Ngannou’s initial striking onslaught with a combination of disciplined technical striking and excellent pugilism in particular.

Miocic then went on to utilize his wrestling and overall grappling skills, in order to wear down Ngannou. The former subsequently ended up outpointing Ngannou and secured a unanimous decision victory.

The general consensus is that for Ngannou to beat Miocic, the former – who’s been working incredibly hard on his grappling skills – would have to counter Miocic’s wrestling and refrain from repeatedly getting taken down as he did in their first encounter.

Do you think Francis Ngannou can make the requisite adjustments to defeat Stipe Miocic in the rematch? Sound off in the comments.