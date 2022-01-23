Francis Ngannou reveals he tore ACL and MCL three weeks before UFC 270 fight with Ciryl Gane 

Francis Ngannou successfully defended his heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. In his post-fight interview, the Cameroonian revealed that he had sustained multiple knee injuries three weeks prior to the fight.

Ngannou told Joe Rogan that he tore his MCL and ACL ligaments while preparing for the fight against Gane. He also stated that he nearly pulled out of the fight, but wanted to make a statement so bad that he went ahead with the bout.

Ngannou said:

"It's been a very tough training camp. Very tough 10 months. A lot of s***, you know. Like 3 weeks ago I hurt my knee. Tore my MCL completely, hurt my ACL and all those stuff, and wanted to call off this fight but couldn't see myself a retrieve from this fight because it was a moment for me to make a statement and to remind people that I'm the champ. You guys might sleep on me, forget about me, I put in work everyday."

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv



"Three weeks ago I hurt my knee, tore my ACL completely ... I wanted to call off the fight but couldn't see myself retreating from this fight." Francis Ngannou confirms he suffered a major knee injury in the build up to #UFC270 "Three weeks ago I hurt my knee, tore my ACL completely ... I wanted to call off the fight but couldn't see myself retreating from this fight." Francis Ngannou confirms he suffered a major knee injury in the build up to #UFC270:"Three weeks ago I hurt my knee, tore my ACL completely ... I wanted to call off the fight but couldn't see myself retreating from this fight."

Francis Ngannou stunned the MMA community once again at UFC 270. Only this time, it wasn't due to his ferocious power.

After getting picked apart on the feet by Gane's technical striking, Ngannou decided to take the fight to the ground, successfully landing takedowns at will.

'Bon Gamin' looked visibly shaken by Ngannou's adjustments and had no answer to the African's strength on the ground. 'The Predator' defeated Gane via unanimous decision.

Francis Ngannou expressed gratitude towards his home country of Cameroon after UFC 270 win

Francis Ngannou, being classy and humble after retaining his heavyweight title, showed gratitude and appreciation towards his nation of Cameroon. In the post-fight interview, the Cameroonian champion said he was grateful for the support he received from his country. He said:

"I want to thank my family, my friends, and my fans all around the world. Basically, in Cameroon, my home country, I feel a lot of love from that country, man! They sent me huge support, something that I can't give back. It's been an incredible journey."

Watch Ngannou's full post-fight interview with Joe Rogan below:

Ngannou is known to do charity work in his home country of Cameroon. 'The Predator', along with his organization 'The Francis Ngannou Foundation', opened MMA gyms in two Cameroonian towns.

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



took the UFC Heavyweight belt to show the children learning martial arts at his foundation in Batié, Cameroon. Inspiring the next generation @francis_ngannou took the UFC Heavyweight belt to show the children learning martial arts at his foundation in Batié, Cameroon. Inspiring the next generation 🙌@francis_ngannou took the UFC Heavyweight belt to show the children learning martial arts at his foundation in Batié, Cameroon. 🇨🇲 https://t.co/8OYDJuLSuT

Edited by C. Naik