Francis Ngannou's coach reveals "unbelievably classy move" from Stipe Miocic's team before UFC 270

Francis Ngannou's coach Eric Nicksick recently revealed that 'The Predator' and co. were wished good fortune by Stipe Miocic's team ahead of their UFC 270 title defense.

In a recent post on Twitter, Nicksick offered fans some insight into a personal exchange between himself and Miocic's team. He admitted that he was truly grateful for their decision to reach out to him personally.

Check out Eric Nicksick's tweet below:

"In an unbelievably classy move, a few of [Stipe Miocic’s] coaches wrote me before and after the fight to wish us luck and say congratulations. That really meant a lot."

Eric Nicksick @Eric_XCMMA 🏼 #UFC270 In an unbelievably classy move, a few of @stipemiocic ’s coaches wrote me before and after the fight to wish us luck and say congratulations. That really meant a lot. In an unbelievably classy move, a few of @stipemiocic’s coaches wrote me before and after the fight to wish us luck and say congratulations. That really meant a lot. 💯🙏🏼 #UFC270

Former foes Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic have locked horns inside the octagon on two occasions. 'The Predator' suffered the first loss of his UFC career in his initial outing against Miocic.

The clash took place at UFC 220 back in January 2018 with the heavyweight title on the line. Despite being the underdog, Miocic fought his way to a dominant unanimous decision victory to retain his heavyweight title.

Their second fight went down in March 2021 at UFC 260. A far more patient and well conditioned Ngannou managed to finish Miocic in the second round of their rematch to lay claim to the coveted UFC heavyweight title.

Francis Ngannou might need knee surgery after UFC 270

In the aftermath of his main event clash against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Francis Ngannou revealed that leading up to the fight, he had suffered an MCL tear and a damaged ACL. The Cameroonian also admitted that he might need surgery to fix the damage that his knee had suffered.

Ngannou offered some insight into the same while in conversation with the media at the post-fight press conference:

“It was pretty bad. I had a grade three MCL [tear], I have a damaged ACL. That was 25 days ago. I think so, [I’ll need surgery],” said Ngannou.

Check out Francis Ngannou's appearance at the post-fight press conference right here:

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Eric Nicksick revealed the injury had occurred during a sparring session with a young heavyweight who was brought in to train with Ngannou.

According to Nicksick, Ngannou's sparring partner went in for a very low single-leg take down, causing his knee to buckle, leading to the injury.

Watch Eric Nicksick's interaction with Ariel Helwani right here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew