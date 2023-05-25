Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC shocked mixed martial arts fans as he became the first reigning champion to leave the promotion since B.J. Penn in 2004. The former heavyweight champion's manager recently revealed that he believes 'The Predator' nearly stayed with the UFC.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Marquel Martin stated:

"I thought it got very close. I wasn't a part of the conversations in the fourth quarter, if you will, and you can probably guess why, but in my conversations post-those dinners, there was a real chance that he was going to sign. It just had to be under the right terms. People are saying, 'it's all about money'. Chill."

Ngannou's manager added:

"This dude got offered the biggest contract outside of Conor [McGregor] before the interim fight with Ciryl, and he said no because it wasn't about just money. Obviously, money plays a factor, but it was other things that were important to Francis, and who am I to tell this dude no?... I would say that he was very close. I would say that I wish things were different. I think there was a lot of miscommunication in the back and forth in getting all these people involved. At the end of the day, I still think everyone won.”

Check out Marquel Martin's full comments on Francis Ngannou below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"This dude got offered the biggest contract outside of Conor [McGregor]... and he said no, because it wasn’t about just money.”



youtube.com/watch?v=5vJ5yO… Marquel Martin feels Francis Ngannou got "very close" to re-signing with the UFC, but they couldn't agree on terms."This dude got offered the biggest contract outside of Conor [McGregor]... and he said no, because it wasn’t about just money.” Marquel Martin feels Francis Ngannou got "very close" to re-signing with the UFC, but they couldn't agree on terms."This dude got offered the biggest contract outside of Conor [McGregor]... and he said no, because it wasn’t about just money.”▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=5vJ5yO… https://t.co/gucpTlzoXC

Following his departure from the UFC, Ngannou signed with the PFL. Ngannou is set to make his debut in the promotion in 2024. Additionally, there are reports that Ngannou will venture into the world of boxing and make his professional boxing debut later this year.

Francis Ngannou's departure: 'The Predator' responds to Dana White's comments

Francis Ngannou recently joined the PFL in what has been labeled as a historic deal in mixed martial arts.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Francis Ngannou's PFL deal includes:



• High 7-figure per fight guarantee

• $2M guarantee for his opponents

• A share of each event's net profits

• Freedom to box & sign sponsors

• Equity in the PFL & Chairman of PFL Africa



Safe to say leaving the UFC was the right move. Francis Ngannou's PFL deal includes:• High 7-figure per fight guarantee• $2M guarantee for his opponents• A share of each event's net profits• Freedom to box & sign sponsors• Equity in the PFL & Chairman of PFL AfricaSafe to say leaving the UFC was the right move. https://t.co/E8AdCcAfL0

Following UFC Fight Night 224, UFC President Dana White criticized the deal, claiming Ngannou did not want to take risks.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Dana White criticizes Francis Ngannou's deal with the PFL. The UFC boss also said Ngannou doesn't want to take any risks, especially against Jon Jones.



More: "It makes no sense to me."Dana White criticizes Francis Ngannou's deal with the PFL. The UFC boss also said Ngannou doesn't want to take any risks, especially against Jon Jones.More: mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2023/05/ufc-vi… "It makes no sense to me."Dana White criticizes Francis Ngannou's deal with the PFL. The UFC boss also said Ngannou doesn't want to take any risks, especially against Jon Jones. 👀More: mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2023/05/ufc-vi… https://t.co/MtrTLV3CGe

'The Predator' fired back on Twitter, stating:

"What is your problem with me? 1. I completed my contract, was a free agent, and chose to walk away. you didn’t release me 2. I hate taking risks? that’s why I defended my title to fulfill my contract with no acl or mcl? 3. The reason I fought three times in three years is because you wanted to control my deal and signs a new one. And freeze me out.

He added:

"“I owe these guys three fights a year.” Isn’t that what you say? What happened? I always asked for & never said no to any fight in the 3 years. I’m finally getting paid and respected, and have a deal that’s fair and equal for all parties. Why are you so against me being free and happy?"

Check out Francis Ngannou's tweets below:

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou What is your problem with me?



1. I completed my contract, was a free agent, and chose to walk away. you didn’t release me



2. I hate taking risks? that’s why I defended my title to fulfill my contract with no acl or mcl? What is your problem with me?1. I completed my contract, was a free agent, and chose to walk away. you didn’t release me2. I hate taking risks? that’s why I defended my title to fulfill my contract with no acl or mcl?

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou 3. The reason I fought three times in three years is because you wanted to control my deal and signs a new one. And freeze me out. “I owe these guys three fights a year.” Isn’t that what you say? What happened? I always asked for & never said no to any fight in the 3 years 3. The reason I fought three times in three years is because you wanted to control my deal and signs a new one. And freeze me out. “I owe these guys three fights a year.” Isn’t that what you say? What happened? I always asked for & never said no to any fight in the 3 years

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou I’m finally getting paid and respected, and have a deal that’s fair and equal for all parties. Why are you so against me being free and happy? I’m finally getting paid and respected, and have a deal that’s fair and equal for all parties. Why are you so against me being free and happy?

Ngannou instructed White to reach out to PFL CEO Peter Murray if he is looking to arrange a bout with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Despite the fighters teasing the bout for several years, it is unlikely to come to fruition following 'The Predator's departure from the UFC.

Poll : 0 votes