Francis Ngannou says he still considers Jon Jones a light heavyweight

Francis Ngannou recently admitted that he still regards Jon Jones as a light heavyweight.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Ngannou acknowledged that Jon Jones has not fought in the heavyweight division until now. As a result, he still considers 'Bones' a light heavyweight. 'The Predator' was all praise for Jones and called him one of the best fighters in the sport.

Speaking about his thoughts on Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou said:

"Jon Jones is still light heavyweight because Jon Jones never fights in heavyweight division. So, that is like one of the most talented guy in the sport. You know, he has been a light heavyweight champion for a decade almost. You know and retain his belt for that long in a division that people hit so hard, I think you must have something you know. And he hit his way around. It can be like striking, wrestling, a ground game, he's everywhere. He is definitely one of the best fighters in the sport with no doubt."

Francis Ngannou was expected to fight Jon Jones after 'Bones' moved up to the heavyweight division. However, things were put on hold when Jones got involved in a dispute with UFC president Dana White over his pay.

The fight is now unlikely to take place immediately, as Ngannou is scheduled to fight interim champion Ciryl Gane in a unification bout at UFC 270 which is scheduled for January 22nd, 2022. However, if 'The Predator' can get through Gane, a fight with 'Bones' could be next.

Francis Ngannou indifferent to a heavyweight bout against Jon Jones

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou admitted that he is indifferent about a fight with Jon Jones, implying that he has moved on.

Speaking about his thoughts on a potential fight against Jon Jones, 'The Predator' said:

"Personally I don’t really care about that anymore. There is a lot of talk about Jon Jones. He says a lot of things, yet we are still here. I wasn’t even expecting to fight someone other than Jon Jones after the Stipe [Miocic] fight, but here I am. It’s almost 10 months away, I’m going to fight Ciryl Gane which wasn’t in the picture, in the landscape at that moment at all."

Jon Jones recently announced that he will return to the octagon in April or July. He stated that he intends to fight the winner of Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane's upcoming heavyweight championship unification bout.

