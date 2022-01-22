Francis Ngannou says he is not worried about Ciryl Gane's perfect record - "I have seen 10-and-0 before"

Ciryl Gane comes into his UFC 270 clash against Francis Ngannou with an unblemished record of 10 wins and zero losses. 'The Predator' seems unfazed by the threat that the unbeaten Gane presents.

In a recent interview with popular talk show host and comic Trevor Noah, Ngannou revealed what he thought about his opponent's undefeated record in MMA:

"A fight will never be easy. When you are going to fight a man, you don't know what will happen. There is no fight that is going to be easy. But he's a tough guy. He's a very good, talented opponent, and very good contender for me. But you know, the fact that you said something like 'perfect record'. There is not a perfect record, and I have seen 10-and-0 before. He's not my first 10-and-0. And, of course, [you] know what happened to those 10-0."

A number of fighters have had their winning streaks snapped by 'The Predator' over the course of his storied career, including Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Curtis Blaydes.

Back in May 2020, 'Bigi Boy' went into his UFC 249 bout against Ngannou with a 10-fight winstreak. However, it was not to last as the Cameroonian finished his opponent in 20 seconds of the first frame.

Ngannou halted Curtis Blaydes' 5-fight win streak with a second-round TKO at UFC Fight Night 86 way back in April 2016.

Kamaru Usman promises to corner Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

In a recent interview, Kamaru Usman confirmed that he will be present in Ngannou's corner as 'The Predator' takes on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' was in Ngannou's corner for his title-winning knockout of Stipe Miocic back in March 2021 at UFC 260. Here's what the welterweight champion had to say when asked about his presence in Ngannou's corner:

"Yes. Of course. I'll be in his corner and ooze that good energy. You know I bring good energy. You know, we're just excited for tomorrow. He has another fight. Another chance to go out there and show why he is Francis Ngannou."

