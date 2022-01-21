Francis Ngannou has more TKO/KOs than knockdowns in the UFC

An impressive stat has recently surfaced further highlighting Francis Ngannou's ferocious power. 'The Predator' has registered more knockouts and TKO finishes in the UFC than he has knockdowns under his belt.

The statistic, unearthed by TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, is a testament to Ngannou's frightening strength and power which enabled him to become the UFC heavyweight champion.

"Francis Ngannou has registered more UFC TKO/KOs (10) than he has knockdowns (8)."

In his ten KO/TKO victories, Ngannou has managed to knock out top heavyweights like Alistair Overeem, former champion Stipe Miocic, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Curtis Blaydes. He also has a 100% finish record in all his wins.

Although the Cameroonian hasn't displayed a high level of grappling and wrestling, Ngannou has become a far more patient fighter. Instead of rushing in while trying to find the knockout, 'The Predator' kept his composure in his most recent outing against Stipe Miocic, eventually ending the fight with a devastating punch in round two at UFC 260.

Heading into his matchup with former training partner Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, the 35-year-old will hope to make a resounding statement. Furthermore, should Ngannou emerge victorious, he will certainly have a lot more leverage while negotiating a new contract with the UFC.

Francis Ngannou thinks Ciryl Gane's chin is not as good as Stipe Miocic's

Francis Ngannou believes his most recent opponent and former champion Stipe Miocic is more durable than Ciryl Gane.

During a conversation with BT Sport, 'The Predator' stressed that Miocic had a stronger chin than 'Bon Gamin'. According to Ngannou, the former champion could not be easily knocked out with just one strong punch.

"Yeah, yeah, of course! That [knockout] is my prediction on that two rounds... Going on to the next second fight I know with Stipe he is tough and he might need more than one punch to go to sleep. So you know I might not put him to sleep that easy. But definitely Ciryl does not have the same chin," said Ngannou.

Watch Ngannou in conversation with Michael Bisping below:

Whether 'Bon Gamin' can handle Ngannou's power is a question that'll be answered on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

