If you're asking for a fair part of the cake, it won't happen - Francis Ngannou on why UFC did not book his fight with Jon Jones 

Francis Ngannou recently detailed why a fight between him and Jon Jones didn't happen. He believes the UFC was a major part of the reason.

'The Predator' stated that he called out the former light heavyweight kingpin a couple of years ago, even before winning the belt from Stipe Miocic. The 35-year-old believes a fight between him and 'Bones' would be an interesting fight.

Here's what the UFC heavyweight champion said on the True Geordie podcast:

"I still think I have many fights ahead of me and Jon Jones was one of it. That was two years ago, almost two years ago that I call out Jon Jones and really want that fight even before the Stipe [Miocic] fight. Because I always want that fight, I always think that would be a very interesting fight, beautiful fight."

He went on to add that he got frustrated while negotiating with the UFC. According to Ngannou, the UFC will only let him fight Tyson Fury or Jon Jones if they can control him. 'The Predator' added that a fighter can't expect to get a fair deal with the promotion:

"Once again I get frustrated how things were going because, no, it wasn't about just having a good fight, it's about having a fight on their term. We will just give you a good fight. As you were saying, you'll only fight Tyson Fury if we can control you, if we control everything. If we don't control everything, if we think you're asking a good part of the cake, or a fair part of the cake, no, won't happen."

Watch Francis Ngannou talk about his potential fight against Jon Jones:

Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones still might happen

Jones is expected to make his much-anticipated debut in the UFC heavyweight division later this year. 'Bones' looks set to fight Stipe Miocic somewhere around September. Here's what the 34-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses"

The fight between Jones and Miocic might have the interim heavyweight title on the line as Ngannou is out with an injury. If the former light heavyweight champion has a triumphant outing in his heavyweight debut, one can expect him to fight for the undisputed title next once 'The Predator' is fit to fight again.

