Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury on the verge of becoming "PR disaster," says Eddie Hearn

Francis Ngannou has aspirations of entering the world of boxing in 2023. 'The Predator' parted ways with the UFC earlier this year and was signed by the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Ngannou's deal with the PFL will allow him to compete in boxing matches this year, while he completes his recovery from an ACL reconstruction surgery last year. 'The Predator' has gone back-and-forth with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury over a potential fight. But Eddie Hearn, chairman of Matchroom Sport, has expressed his skepticism over public interest in the potential superfight.

Hearn was recently interviewed by Boxing Social, where he said the following:

"It's just becoming a bit of a PR disaster. I don't think he really cares, but if you read the comments under these kind of posts [about Ngannou vs. Fury], you can see people have had enough. I'm not even sure people are that interested in Tyson Fury vs. Ngannou. I think people want to just see Tyson Fury against Oleksandr Usyk. Or Tyson Fury against [Anthony Joshua] and that's it. So everybody else has their other fights planned, but he at the moment... I don't know honestly."

Francis Ngannou's deal with the PFL could signal a new era in MMA. 'The Predator' has been a proud advocate for an increase in fighter pay, and his new contract will see his opponents earn a minimum of $2 million to face him.

Ngannou has also been appointed as the chairman of PFL Africa, a unique and promising opportunity for the Cameroonian to develop the MMA scene on the Mother Continent.

Israel Adesanya shares his thoughts on Francis Ngannou returning to the UFC

Following Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC, the promotion's president vowed that the former heavyweight champion would never return to their shores.

Ngannou was stuck in a negotiation battle with the UFC for several years, and it seems as though White has become disillusioned with the potential of working with 'The Predator'.

But Israel Adesanya, a friend of Francis Ngannou, believes that Dana White will re-sign the former heavyweight champion at some point. 'The Last Stylebender' recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and said:

"He never just quits and again, look, Dana said some stuff in the past, 'Women would never fight in the UFC.' It's on video, look where we are now. 'Francis will never fight in the UFC again.' I think might do what he does and come back and they'll pay him what he deserves, what he's earned because they f**ked him for a long time."

