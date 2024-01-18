FREE FULL FIGHT: BJJ legend Garry Tonon’s utter grappling dominance against Koyomi Matsushima

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage for Garry Tonon’s dominant win against Koyomi Matsushima.

In December 2020, Tonon was matched up against Matsushima at ONE: Big Bang after winning his first five fights under the ONE banner, all inside the distance. At the time, ‘Moushigo’ held a 3-1 promotional and hoped to secure a world title shot by defeating the American submission specialist.

Matsushima showcased a valiant effort, but Tonon ultimately wouldn’t be denied, leading to a unanimous decision win. Three years later, ONE re-posted the footage of the featherweight MMA bout on YouTube with the following caption:

“Gear up for the return of BJJ legend Garry Tonon, who faces former two-division ONE World Champion Martin Nguyen at ONE 165 on January 28, by reliving his incredible grappling showcase against Japanese star Koyomi Matsushima in 2020!”

Following his win against Matsushima, Tonon suffered his first professional MMA loss, a 56-second knockout defeat against Thanh Lee when he challenged for the ONE featherweight MMA world title. Since then, Tonon has bounced back with submission wins against Johnny Nunez and Shamil Gasanov.

Watch the entire footage of Tonon vs. Matsushima at ONE: Big Bang below:

When is Garry Tonon’s next fight?

Garry Tonon is likely one win away from earning another world title shot against Thanh Le or Tang Kai, who are scheduled to fight on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena for the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world title.

On January 28, Tonon is scheduled to fight former two-division MMA world champion Martin Nguyen. The intriguing matchup between top-tier featherweight MMA contenders will go down inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, for the highly-anticipated ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

Nguyen last fought at ONE Fight Night 7, defeating Leonardo Casoti by unanimous decision. ‘The Situ-Asian’ plans to continue silencing the doubters by taking out Tonon to potentially earn a ONE featherweight MMA world title shot.