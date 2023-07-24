Garry Tonon believes Martin Nguyen is the featherweight boogeyman

At ONE Fight Night 12, jiu-jitsu legend and former ONE featherweight world title challenger Garry Tonon handed previously undefeated submission artist Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov his first professional MMA loss.

It was a marvelous reminder that the probability of ‘The Lion Killer’ submitting you astronomically increases once your limbs somehow get entangled. 'The Cobra' realized this while trapped in one of the most most excruciatingly painful kneebars ever recorded.

In his post-fight with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Garry Tonon made a bold announcement to the rest of the ONE featherweight division:

"I want to fight them all. They're all tough. They get all, put it on me."

One particular featherweight, however, is in Tonon's crosshairs. In a separate interview with the South China Morning Post, 'The Lion Killer' spoke about former two-division ONE world champion, Martin 'The Situ-Asian' Nguyen:

"The title is one part of dominating the division and beating Martin Nguyen is the other part of it. You got to have both."

Watch the full interview here:

Nguyen is coming off an impressive win over Leonardo Casotti at ONE Fight Night 7 last February. 'The Situ-Asian' was supposed to fight Tonon's ONE Fight Night 12 opponent Shamil Gasanov that night, but was ultimately replaced by Casotti after a last-minute opponent change. Still, the Vietnamese-Australian former world champion pulled off a dominant win.

As for Garry Tonon, his performance bonus-winning victory over Gasanov last weekend was perhaps his most impressive one so far.

Right off the bat, Gasanov took Tonon down with relative ease. 'The Lion Killer' seemed to have decided to not resist Gasanov's takedowns, considering the latter's strong Dagestani wrestling style. He did, however, use his jiu-jitsu to avoid gettinig any serious damage while on his back and to scramble back to his feet.

Come the second round, Garry Tonon once again found himself on his back but got back to his feet using his jiu jitsu expertise. While trapped inside Gasanov's back clinch, the American BJJ icon dived down to snatch a knee bar. It was unexpected and sneaky.

'The Cobra' verbally told the referee that he's okay but soon regretted it as Tonon expertly rolled over and cranked the knee hard. The submission made Gasanov scream in pain before eventually tapping out.

