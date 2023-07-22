Garry Tonon is coming for all of ONE Championship’s elite featherweights

At ONE Fight Night 12, jiu-jitsu master and former ONE featherweight world title challenger Garry Tonon submitted previously undefeated Russian submission artist Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov inside two rounds.

It was a brutal reminder that when the fight hits the ground, the probability of ‘The Lion Killer’ getting the tap astronomically increases to near-certainty. Gasanov found this out in the most painful way possible.

With Gasanov's strong Dagestani wrestling background, he didn't face much resistance in bringing Tonon to the ground. 'The Lion Killer', however, used his jiu-jitsu expertise to avoid serious damage and scramble back to his feet a few times.

Come the second round, Garry Tonon pressed Gasanov early with striking which prompted the Dagestani to once again take him down. Tonon once again found his way back to his feet with Gasanov clinching him from behind.

From there, the American BJJ legend dived down to grab one of Gasanov's legs. It was a thing of beauty. 'The Cobra', being a blackbelt himself, may have thought that the knee bar wasn't all that bad and even told the referee that he was okay. This, however, was not any kind of knee bar. Tonon expertly rolled over and cranked Gasanov's knee hard. The submission made 'The Cobra' scream in pain before tapping out.

In his post-fight in-ring interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, Garry Tonon was asked who he wants to face next in the division.

He answered:

"I want to fight them all. They're all tough. They get all, put it on me."

This absolute confidence is needed if Tonon is to realize his ultimate goal, which is to fight for the belt once again:

"First off where's that submission bonus that's two in a row. As always second round. Last one was first round. I want that championship baby let's go! Give me that belt!"

Garry Tonon was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong. As for his aspirations to fight for the world title once again, that's still yet to be determined.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 on replay and for free.