FREE FULL FIGHT: Janet Todd takes Aussie standout Alma Juniku to school in brilliant Muay Thai masterpiece

Janet Todd looks to deliver another masterclass as she steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a title unification clash with Phetjeeja.

This Friday night, March 8, ‘JT’ returns to unify her ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship when she meets the division’s interim queen Phetjeeja in the ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video headliner. Todd goes into the contest with a picture-perfect record in kickboxing bouts under the ONE banner, dispatching some of the toughest strikers in the world.

Ahead of their main event showdown in the Mecca of Muay Thai, ONE Championship is looking back at Janet Todd’s impressive showing against former WBC Muay Thai world champion, Alma Juniku.

“Watch Janet Todd and Alma Juniku cross swords in a Muay Thai banger, and don't forget to tune in to "JT's" ONE Women's Atomweight Kickboxing World Title unification against Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8!”

Squaring off at ONE: Fists of Fury III in March 2021, ‘JT’ scored a decisive decision victory over Juniku, establishing herself as one of ONE’s most formidable athletes in not one but two sports.

Janet Todd faces a tough test against one of Muay Thai’s most accomplished women

Despite her impressive work inside the Circle over the last several years, Janet Todd goes into ONE Fight Night 20 as the underdog in the eyes of many.

Phetjeeja is one of the most accomplished women in the art of eight limbs, amassing over 200 career wins and an unblemished record of 5-0 in ONE Championship. That includes a solid victory over seven-time world champion Anissa Meksen to win the interim atomweight kickboxing world title.

Can ‘The Queen’ trade in her interim belt for undisputed gold, or will Janet Todd bring a stop to Phetjeeja’s hype train in The Land of Smiles?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.