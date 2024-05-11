FREE FULL FIGHT: Japanese phenom Itsuki Hirata’s grappling master class against Alyse Anderson in Singapore

Japanese standout Itsuki Hirata delivered one of her best bell-to-bell performances against American Top Team Product Alyse Anderson at ONE Championship's inaugural all-women's event.

On Friday, June 7, 'Android 18' will return to the Circle at ONE 167 in Impact Arena for a clash with Brazil's Victoria Souza. But first, the promotion is looking back at her stellar showing against 'Lil Savage' at ONE Empower in September 2021.

"Before Japanese star Itsuki Hirata takes on Brazil’s Victoria Souza in an atomweight MMA bout at ONE 167 on Prime Video on June 7, relive her ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix quarterfinal showdown with American ace Alyse Anderson at ONE: EMPOWER in 2021!"

Hirata scored herself a decisive unanimous decision victory over Anderson, extending her unbeaten streak to four. Unfortunately, Hirata would suffer her first defeat under the ONE banner six months falling, coming up on the wrong side of a split decision against Jihin Radzuan.

After losing three of her last four, Hirata is in desperate need of a win if she hopes to stay relevant in ONE's loaded atomweight MMA division.

Itsuki Hirata and Victoria Souza are in desperate need of a win at ONE 167

Hoping to hand Itsuki Hirata a third-straight defeat will be Victoria Souza, a 7-2 fighter who will be making her fourth appearance for the promotion.

Like Hirata, 'Vick' has failed to see her hand raised consistently. She lost via second-round knockout to the late Victoria Lee in her promotional debut before bouncing back with a solid victory against Linda Darrow. Unfortunately, her success was short-lived as she once again landed in the L column against Noelle Grandjean.

Who walks away with a big win and moves one step closer to the atomweight MMA title picture?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.