FREE FULL FIGHT: Lito Adiwang shows off one-punch power with blinding KO of Namiki Kawahara

This Friday night, Filipino knockout artist Lito Adiwang will look to even the score when he takes on former foe and fellow country Jeremy Miado as part of a stacked ONE Fight Night 16 lineup on Amazon Prime Video.

Adiwang, who boasts an impressive 75% finish rate inside the Circle, will look to avenge a loss to Miado at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022. On that night, ‘Thunder Kid’ suffered a devastating knee injury in the second round, ultimately leading to Miado’s TKO victory on the night.

Lito Adiwang will attempt to right the wrong inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on November 3, but first, ONE Championship is taking a look at one of Adiwang’s more impressive performances from ONE: Unbreakable in 2021.

“Before Filipino star Lito Adiwang's much-anticipated strawweight MMA rematch with fiery compatriot Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, relive his split-second knockout win over Japanese warrior Namiki Kawahara in 2021!”

Adiwang’s victory over Kawahara was the first of back-to-back wins that led him to a clash with current ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks. ‘Thunder Kid’ came up short against ‘The Monkey God’ on that night, falling to a second-round submission.

With a stellar 23-second knockout against Adrian Matheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September, a strong showing against Jeremy Miado could be exactly what Lito Adiwang needs to get back into title contention, inching him closer to another meeting with Jarred Brooks inside the Circle.

Who comes out on top when two of the Philippines’ brightest stars square off inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.