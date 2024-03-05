FREE FULL FIGHT: Malaysian star Jihin Radzuan gets into an absolute scrap against Bi Nguyen in Singapore

Fifth-ranked atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan looks to continue climbing the divisional ladder when she meets undefeated Japanese standout Chihiro Sawada this Friday for International Women’s Day.

Jihin has won four of her last five bouts, an impressive run that began with a unanimous decision victory over Bi Nguyen at ONE: Big Bang. Today, we look back at Jihin’s impressive performance against ‘Killer Bee’ ahead of her highly anticipated return to the ring at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video.

“Before Malaysian MMA sensation Jihin Radzuan returns to action against Japanese phenom Chihiro Sawada at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8, relive her sensational three-round war with Vietnamese-American ace Bi Nguyen in 2020!”

Since her victory over Nguyen, ‘Shadow Cat’ has added victories against Mei Yamaguchi, Itsuki Hirata, and most recently, Jenelyn Olsim at ONE Friday Fights 36 in September. Her lone loss in the last three and a half years came against Stamp Fairtex. Even then, the three-sport queen was unable to finish the always-resilient Radzuan.

Chihiro Sawada ready to spoil Jihin Radzuan’s return

Standing in Jihin Radzuan’s way of another big win will be Chihiro Sawada, making her second appearance for the promotion after securing a submission victory over Sanaz Fayazmanesh in the second round of their scrap at ONE Friday Fights 5. The victory moved Sawada to 6-0-1 in her MMA career, with three of the victories coming by way of finish.

Will ‘Shadow Cat’ hand her 26-year-old opposition the first loss of her career, or will Chihiro Sawada blast herself into the atomweight top five with an impressive showing inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.