FREE FULL FIGHT: Mikey Musumeci works his BJJ magic in world title defense against Jarred Brooks

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is the most active world champion in the promotion at the moment. At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, 'Darth Rigatoni' will be competing in his fourth bout this year. Not just any bout, however, as the American BJJ icon will be locking horns with a legendary grappler who will outweigh him by at least 30 pounds.

Across the ring from Mikey Musumeci will be former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Japanese grappling specialist Shinya Aoki. 'Tobikan Judan', as what his fans would call him, is one of the few jiu-jitsu purists to become a world champion in MMA.

Aoki, however, is not the first MMA star Musumeci had to face on the mats. Just in his last outing this year, the self-proclaimed Jiu-jitsu nerd manhandled and submitted ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks in a submission grappling match.

ONE Championship posted a video of the match on YouTube:

"Before ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci squares off with Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, relive his insane display against ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13!"

Brooks surprisingly engaged Musumeci in his feared closed guard as the MMA world champion stayed on top for the majority of the bout. Even with Musumeci's legendary lethal guard, however, Brooks was able to defend the jiu-jitsu icon's submission entries.

After figuring out the strawweight MMA king's top game, Musumeci unleashed a barrage of submission attacks, including his signature "Mikey Lock" and a tight toe hold. He even took Brooks' back at one point but lost the position due to a surprising stand-up reset by the referee.

After the questionable stand-up, Musumeci was once again trapped Brooks inside his closed guard then locked in a reverse triangle hold. Brooks, with his wrestling grit and tenacity, stayed inside the submission for as long as he could. The end, however, came when Musumeci attacked Brooks' arm instead and finished with a triangle armbar.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, catch Mikey Musumeci will look to produce a similar performance inside legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to lock horns with one of MMA's grappling specialists, Shinya Aoki.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.

