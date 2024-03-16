FREE FULL FIGHT: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson’s scientific beatdown of Danny Kingad in Flyweight Grand Prix final in Tokyo

Making his ONE Championship debut in 2019, Demetrious Johnson picked up right where he left off in North America, dominating the competition and further establishing himself as one of the P4P greatest fighters of all time.

Jumping right into the fire as part of the loaded ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Tournament, 'Mighty Mouse' earned back-to-back wins over Yuya Wakamatsu and Tatsumitsu Wada to advance to the Grand Prix final.

Meeting him there was division staple and perennial contender Danny Kingad.

"We throw it back to ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johson's sensational war with Filipino star Danny Kingad in the 2019 ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Tournament Final!"

Demetrious Johnson came out on top, securing a unanimous decision victory over 'The King' to both win the tournament and set the stage for what would become an epic rivalry with former ONE flyweight MMA world titleholder Adriano Moraes.

What's next for Demetrious Johnson following his trilogy with Adriano Moraes?

After winning the last two of his three iconic clashes with Moraes, Demetrious Johnson still sits as the ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

Speculation has run rampant that Johnson will ultimately retire from the sport, having nothing left to prove in his illustrious career. But in an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, 'Mighty Mouse' seemingly left the door open, suggesting that I'll take something special to bring him back to the Circle.

"It's something that I have to be passionate about," Johnson said. "I don't want to do it just to do it. And for me, we just haven't decided what's next. Obviously, I've been busy with jiu-jitsu and that's been driving me in training, but other than that, there's nothing set in stone."

Johnson is already considered the greatest flyweight in the history of MMA, winning 25 career fights. More impressive, 'Mighty Mouse' has competed in a total of 17 world title tilts, winning all but three of them.