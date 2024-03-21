FREE FULL FIGHT: Mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unleashes absolute power in world title defense over Cristina Morales

Mom-champs collided in the ONE Fight Night 20 co-main event!

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a special International Women's Day event on March 8, reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues successfully defended her gold against former ISKA atomweight K-1 world titleholder Cristina Morales.

Fans in attendance and those watching around the world were treated to an entertaining five-round affair as two of the division's best strikers gave it everything they had. In the end, it was Rodrigues who would see her hand raised, securing a unanimous decision victory and her 33rd career win.

"All the action-packed highlights from the ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Title clash between Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video!"

With victories over Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, and now Cristina Morales, all of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' W's under the ONE banner have come under world title matches.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues wants to run it back with Stamp Fairtex following latest world title defense

What comes next for Rodrigues is yet to be determined, but if the Brazilian beauty gets her wish, it will be a long-awaited rematch with reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex

“Anytime that she wants a fight, I'm ready," Rodrigues told the South China Morning Post during a post-fight interview. "Because I think it's going to be a great fight. It’s been a while that we fought and I'm ready for it.”

Rodrigues defeated Stamp in her promotional debut nearly four years ago for the atomweight Muay Thai strap. Would you like to see the two atomweight superstars run it back in Muay Thai? Perhaps we could see Rodrigues test out her skills in mixed martial arts. Which would you prefer?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, you can watch the ONE Fight Night 20 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.