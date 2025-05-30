FREE FULL FIGHT: Muay Thai megastar Rodtang puts on an epic barnburner against fellow Thai superstar

Nearly five years ago, Rodtang Jitmuangnon proved once again why he was the man to beat in ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai division.

In a high-stakes clash against fellow Thai striker Petchdam Petchyindee, the then-ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion showcased his trademark grit and firepower to narrowly retain his crown.

This bout headlined ONE: No Surrender in July 2020, a historic card staged without fans at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the eerie silence, the action in the ring was deafening.

Watch the full fight uploaded by the promotion on YouTube below:

Rodtang came out aggressively, setting the tone with forward pressure and unleashing rapid-fire combinations that forced Petchdam into his kind of fight. The two warriors traded heavy shots for 15 minutes, refusing to back down in a clash defined by toughness and tenacity.

Late in the second round, "The Iron Man" stunned Petchdam with a powerful strike that could have ended matters for an ordinary athlete. Despite being wobbled, "Baby Shark" recovered quickly and continued to press on, making Rodtang work for every inch.

The tempo only intensified as the encounter wore on, but Rodtang's composure and sharpness gave him the edge. He began to land with more precision, and by the final bell, the judges awarded him a hard-earned a majority decision.

Rodtang allows fans to play matchmaker for his next fight

Now, fresh off a jaw-dropping 80-second knockout win over Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 this past March, Rodtang Jitmuangnon wishes to report for duty.

Hungry to make his return to action, the Thai megastar recently took to Instagram to ask fans who they'd like see him face next.

One popular suggestion was former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who clinched the No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai spot from Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 earlier this month.

