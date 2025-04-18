FREE FULL FIGHT: Natural striker Fabricio Andrade pulls off submission magic in slick finish of Mark Abelardo in his ONE debut

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is best known for his striking prowess inside the circle, but it would be wise to remember that he is also a talented grappler. He showed his finishing instincts on the ground in his ONE Championship debut in July 2020.

Squaring off against ONE Warrior Series winner Mark Abelardo, Andrade struggled to get into a rhythm with his striking as 'Tyson' consistently threatened to lean on his wrestling and dish out punishment from top position. Abelardo would soon find out that Andrade's ground game is nothing to scoff at.

The Filipino-New Zealander threw caution to the wind and caught a kick from Andrade in an attempt to take him down. 'Wonder Boy' snuffed it with ease, then worked his way into a rear-naked choke.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Andrade marched through his next four opponents to earn a date with destiny and attempted to win the bantamweight MMA crown from then-reigning king John Lineker in October 2022. This bout, unfortunately, ended in a no-contest as Lineker was unable to continue after an accidental groin strike from Andrade.

They fought again over the vacant throne in February 2023, with the 27-year-old winning the gold via TKO as Lineker's cornermen waved off their ward entering the fifth round.

Fabricio Andrade looks back fondly on his championship-winning performance

Fabricio Andrade is not one to be caught up in his past success, but he gladly reflected on his masterpiece of a win over John Lineker in an appearance on the Nomundao Podcast.

The Tiger Muay Thai affiliate said about the finish:

"In the fourth round, I expected him to come back so we could finish it off. In the fifth, I knew I was going to knock him out in the fifth round, but he gave up there."

Watch the entire interview below:

