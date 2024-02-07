"I would like to go up" – Fabricio Andrade open to "interesting" featherweight switch in ONE Championship 

In his last fight, Fabricio Andrade proved that he has the drive to challenge himself by stepping outside of his comfort zone to pursue greatness.

‘Wonder Boy’ has already produced an incredible run in the bantamweight MMA division, where he still reigns as champion following his dominant rise to the top.

Having come up short against Jonathan Haggerty in kickboxing, the Brazilian still has the ambition to secure more gold belts in the future.

He told the South China Morning Post that while moving down to flyweight is likely off the table for him, a move up a weight class into the stacked featherweight division could be a door that opens for him in the future:

“It's gonna be a lot of pressure, a lot of stress to go down. But I would like to go up. I think it's more interesting for me to go up. You just gotta get stronger, you know, so yeah, like, it's possible for me to go either down or up a weight class, but it depends how my weight is going to be in the next couple of years.”

Watch the full interview below:

Fabricio Andrade has the world at his feet even after suffering a loss

You cannot afford to put too much stock into the defeat that Fabricio Andrade suffered last time out at ONE Fight Night 16.

Facing a world champion striker in his first kickboxing bout under the ONE Championship banner was always going to be an uphill battle for the incredibly confident MMA titleholder.

His return to a more familiar ruleset is sure to put the contenders at bantamweight on notice as the setback has clearly not affected his motivation to stay at the top.

Losing to Haggerty will not define his career and the Brazilian still has a lot of things that he wants to accomplish before even thinking about hanging up the gloves.