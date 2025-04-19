FREE FULL FIGHT: Nong-O Hama batters fellow veteran Mehdi Zatout in heated barnburner

Nearly seven years ago, Nong-O Hama offered an early preview of his future dominance as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion with a commanding three-round dismantling of Mehdi Zatout.
Both men went head-to-head on the supporting card of ONE: Kingdom of Heroes, held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in October 2018.
Check out the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship on YouTube:
Nong-O delivered a masterclass in striking before a roaring home crowd, earning a unanimous decision victory over Zatout in their bantamweight Muay Thai clash. Despite a spirited effort from the Algerian-Frenchman, Nong-O quickly took control, imposing his will by clobbering powerful kicks and sharp elbows that left little doubt about who was in charge.
When the final bell rang, the judges' nod was undivided, sparking celebration among the jubilant Thai fans inside the venue.
After his hapless drubbing of Zatout, Nong-O went on to be crowned as the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion against Han Zi Hao in February 2019.
As the divisional kingpin, Nong-O successfully defended the throne seven times before relinquishing it to Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023.
Nong-O Hama guns for redemption at ONE Fight Night 31
Nong-O Hama is out for payback against an old tormentor when he reports for duty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 next month.
There, the Thai legend will duke it out with No. 3-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch, scheduled to emanate live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on May 2.
The two strikers initially crossed paths in a back-and-forth encounter at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February, where Kongthoranee edged out Nong-O via a razor-thin split decision. Now, Nong-O Hama seeks to even the score against Kongthoranee and establish a presence at flyweight.
ONE Fight Night 31 will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.