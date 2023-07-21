FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang tears up Jacob Smith with relentless Muay Thai

ONE Championship re-shared the entire fight footage of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s Muay Thai win against Jacob Smith.

In March 2022, Rodtang came up short in a historic mixed-rules bout against Demetrious Johnson. Two months later, ‘The Iron Man’ returned to Muay Thai for the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Quarter-final.

The Thai superstar was matched up against Smith, who was making his promotional debut. After five hard-fought rounds, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

ONE recently posted the video of ‘The Iron Man’ vs. Smith on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Relive the exhilarating ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title tilt between longtime divisional king Rodtang and British powerhouse Jacob Smith in 2022!”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s win against Jacob Smith started another stretch of impressive performances. He started with a flyweight Muay Thai world title defense against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri in November 2022.

On January 13, ‘The Iron Man’ switched things up and competed in a kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 8. He continued his dominance with a unanimous decision win against Jiduo Yibu. The Thai superstar last fought on May 5, defeating Edgar Tabares with a violent second-round knockout to defend his flyweight throne at ONE Fight Night 10.

It’s unclear what’s next for ‘The Iron Man. He does has several options for his next fight, including ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa, and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Only time will tell who's next for one of the most beloved fighters in ONE.