FREE FULL FIGHT: Stamp's whipping body kicks in Denver shock the world and folds Alyse Anderson like a lawn chair

On her way to becoming the ONE atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp Fairtex took a brief stop in Denver where she lit up the 1stBank Center.

The Thai striking superstar received an incredible welcome from the Denver fans for ONE Championship's debut event in the US, ONE Fight Night 10, last May. Taking on Alyse Anderson, she rewarded her supporters with an incredible performance capped off with one of her best finishes.

The fight came to an end in the second round where after a brief period of clinching, she unleashed a right body kick on the break that sent her opponent to the canvas. It was yet another display of why you cannot afford to strike with someone who is as high level as the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

A statement was made and it set up her to go and challenge for the vacant title later on in 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14.

Watch the full fight below:

Stamp put on an unbelievable showcase in this fight

This fight was a stern reminder to the rest of the atomweight division as to what can happen when you strike with Stamp Fairtex. She showed this again in her fight with Ham Seo Hee where she finally achieved her dream of becoming a world champion in MMA.

At ONE 167, Stamp returns to action to defend her title for the first time against Denice Zamboanga. A former training partner of hers, Zamboanga will know all too well about the dangers that the champion can present whilst the fight stays standing.

How she deals with her opponent's lethal offense will be the deciding factor between who leaves the Impact Arena with the atomweight crown. What she cannot afford to do is find herself in the same position as Anderson where the kicking game of the champion is allowed to flourish.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7.

Poll : Who leaves the Impact Arena with the atomweight title? Stamp Denice Zamboanga 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback