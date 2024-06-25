FREE FULL FIGHT: Superlek, Rodtang blow the roof off Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Muay Thai mega fight

ONE Championship has been committed to making dream fights come true and blessed fans by booking Superlek Kiatmoo9 versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a champion-versus-champion bout at ONE Friday Fights 34 last September.

Reigning as the flyweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champions, respectively, 'The Kicking Machine' and 'The Iron Man' are two of the best strikers on the planet.

Entering the fight, many had Rodtang as the favorite because the fight was held under Muay Thai rules, but Superlek was more than ready to oblige his metal-chinned countryman in an all-out catchweight (140 pounds) war.

Rewatch the entire history-making clash between two Thai greats below as posted by ONE Championship on YouTube.

As expected, both men had their shining moments in the contest like Rodtang cracking Superlek open with a nasty short elbow and Superlek responding in kind with lightning-quick combos.

When it was all said and done, Superlek was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Superlek's next opponent honored to face him

Still just 28 years old, Superlek is recognized by many as one of the best in his generation and it is a sentiment shared by his opponent at ONE Friday Fights 68 this Friday, June 28 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand - Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Kongthoranee said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"I realized that I'm the underdog but I'm very happy to be matched up with him, because I really like him. He's one of my role models, and I think it's a great opportunity to learn from the best and also learn what (I need to) improve on myself."

ONE Friday Fights 68 will air on ONE Champiosnhip's digital platforms. Fans can also check their local listings for the card's availability in their area.