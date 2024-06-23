Kongthoranee on facing ‘role model’ Superlek: “It’s a great opportunity to learn from the best”

Streaking Thai standout Kongthornaee Sor Sommai is excited about the opportunity to share the Circle with one of his role models—Superlek.

This Friday, June 28, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 68. It will be another loaded lineup as reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek returns to the art of eight limbs for a clash with Kongthoranee.

Ahead of their highly anticipated co-main event, the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium champion shared his excitement over the opportunity to both fight and learn from one of the fighters he looks up to.

"I realized that I'm the underdog but I'm very happy to be matched up with him, because I really like him," he told the South China Morning Post. "He's one of my role models, and I think it's a great opportunity to learn from the best and also learn what (I need to) improve on myself."

Kongthoranee gunning for the biggest win of his career against Superlek

Since making his promotional debut in February 2023, Kongthoranee has looked nothing short of impressive, amassing an 8-1 record inside the Circle with 68 career victories overall. During his run in ONE, he has secured three highlight-reel-worthy knockouts and goes into his clash against 'The Kicking Machine' riding a seven-fight win streak.

Of course, the 27-year-old up-and-comer has never faced a tougher test than the one that awaits him inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on Friday.

Superlek is perhaps the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport today, owning wins over 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa.

Will Kongthoranee pull off the upset and score the biggest win of his career, or will Superlek make it 10-straight in Muay Thai ahead of his massive title tilt with Jonathan Haggerty in September?