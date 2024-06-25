FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai brawler Kongthoranee’s brutal knockout finish of Parsa Aminpour

27-year-old Thai superstar and ONE Friday Fights upstart Kongthoranee Sor Sommai will look to shock the world when he takes on reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 this weekend.

The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 68: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

It's a chance for Kongthoranee to make a statement victory against one of the biggest names in ONE Championship today. But before he steps into the ring with 'The Kicking Machine', check out one of his best performances in the world's largest martial arts organization.

ONE posted Kongthoranee's full fight against Iranian brawler Parsa Aminpour on YouTube. Check it out here:

Kongthoranee is currently riding a seven fight winning streak, and is a winner of eight of his last nine in ONE Championship. He recently earned a six figure contract to compete on the main roster, and instantly drew Superlek.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai takes Superlek fight as golden opportunity: "He's one of my role models"

Win or lose, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai says he will be coming out of the Superlek fight with his head held high and with valuable experience to boot.

The 27-year-old Thai warrior believes the mere fact that he was able to fight Superlek will prove essential to his growth as a fighter.

The Sor Sommai representative told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"I realized that I'm the underdog but I'm very happy to be matched up with him, because I really like him. He's one of my role models, and I think it's a great opportunity to learn from the best and also learn what (I need to) improve on myself."