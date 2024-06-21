Kongthoranee says he embraced the grind to earn massive showdown against Thai megastar Superlek

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai isn't satisfied with simply cruising through his career fight by fight even though this is something that he has been focusing on.

The 27-year-old Thai athlete has been one of the standout competitors throughout the ONE Friday Fights series.

After suffering a loss in his second contest under the ONE Championship banner, he has racked up seven wins in a row and doesn't plan on stopping.

He knows that whilst he has already secured the ONE contract, he wants to continue impressing and climbing the ladder with hopes of competing in the rankings.

Trending

The best way to find himself in this spot is to take out the number one guy and he now has the opportunity to do just this at ONE Friday Fights 68.

In a huge co-main event clash between two excellent Thai strikers, he will go head-to-head with Superlek inside Lumpinee.

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, he spoke about how taking each step as it comes is still the focus:

"I just got the ONE contract not too long ago, and maybe if I continue with my winning streak and my good form, maybe I would be able to be in the top five like Superlek."

Watch the full interview below:

Kongthoranee has the opportunity that he needs

It would be a huge moment for Kongthoranee if he is able to get a result against one of the best strikers in the world today.

Defeating Superlek would come with a lot of attention because everyone knows how good 'The Kicking Machine' is.

Even just putting on a competitive fight may be what the surging Thai contender needs to really elevate his own name into the upper echelon.

His winning streak certainly deserves an opportunity like this and he is set to seize it with both hands.

ONE Friday Fights 68 will air live at Asian prime time from Lumpinee Stadium on June 28.