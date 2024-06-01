FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai superstar Rodtang schools British slugger Jacob Smith in dominant Muay Thai beatdown

ONE Championship re-posted the entire fight footage of Rodtang Jitmuangnon's one-sided Muay Thai matchup against Jacob Smith.

In May 2022, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix quarterfinals took place at ONE 157 in Singapore. The most talked about matchup of the night featured Rodtang, who held the division's world title at the time, taking on Smith, a promotional newcomer planning to pull off a massive upset.

The odds were clearly against Smith, as Rodtang is considered one of the best Muay Thai fighters on the planet. With that said, the UK-born slugger refused to go down without showing his heart despite taking significant damage during the three-round battle.

Trending

Once the nine minutes concluded, 'The Iron Man' emerged victorious by unanimous decision and moved on to the next round. Two years later, ONE honored the entire fight between Rodtang and Smith by posting the footage on YouTube, which can be seen below.

Rodtang looks to take another step toward two-sport supremacy at ONE 167

Rodtang is a 6x ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and still holds the throne today. In his next fight, the Thai megastar has an opportunity to extend his promotional kickboxing record to 3-0 and take another step toward potentially claiming two-sport supremacy.

On June 7, 'The Iron Man' will take on ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric at ONE 167 in an action-packed kickboxing matchup. Puric called out Rodtang for a title shot in "The Art of Eight Limbs" after defeating Jacob Smith in April.

'The Bosnian Menace' has added motivation to defeat Rodtang, as a win could lead to a world title rematch in Muay Thai. Puric needs to make a massive statement because the Thai superstar could be fighting Takeru Segawa and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek in a highly-anticipated rematch later this year.

ONE 167 goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event headlined by ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs Jo Nattawut 2 can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.