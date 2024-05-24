Denis Puric believes his name is already in the world title mix: "I belong up there with these legends"

Denis Puric is looking forward to testing himself in the biggest way possible in his next fight.

The striking veteran has produced back to back wins in his last two appearances under the ONE Championship banner.

In the build-up to his last fight against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, Puric made it perfectly clear what he was attempting to pursue.

'The Bosnian Menace' was calling to face off with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and following his win over Smith, his wish was granted.

Denis Puric is now set to meet 'The Iron Man' in a flyweight kickboxing bout in the co-main event of ONE 167 at the Impact Arena.

While he has been chasing down this fight in order to prove himself, he is also confident that he has already shown his credibility as a top contender at flyweight.

In an interview with Bolasport.com ahead of June 7, Puric said that with or without Rodtang, he deserves to be at the top of the division:

"I think, you know, I'm already eligible enough to fight for a title in kickboxing or Muay Thai. He's the best in the world, you know, and I'm facing him. So, I already know I belong up there with these legends."

Watch the full interview below:

Denis Puric has a huge opportunity on his hands

Denis Puric called his shot to face Rodtang and he got it, even if it is in kickboxing rather than challenging for the Muay Thai world championship.

Now, he finds himself on the cusp of what will be the biggest win of his career if he can pull off the upset.

Given the superstar status of his opponent, facing off with the Thai icon is always going to be a massive fight for anyone.

This fight means more than just sharing the Circle with 'The Iron Man' for Puric. Thus, he will look to prove that on fight night.

ONE 167 will air live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card for free.