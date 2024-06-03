FREE FULL FIGHT: The electrifying first meeting between Thai super strikers Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut in Bangkok

There is a certain magic in the air when two world-class fighters face each other and ONE Championship fans were treated to one such occasion between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titlist and No. 3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai fighter shared the Circle for the first time last October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 in a kickboxing clash.

Despite Nattawut's status as a short-notice replacement fighter, Nattawut stepped up to the plate and delivered one of the toughest challenges that Tawanchai had to face in his career.

Trending

Both men had reasons to believe that they had secured the victory, but in the eyes of the judges, Tawanchai just did a little bit more than his fellow Thai star and left the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with the unanimous decision win.

Tawanchai, Jo Nattawut raring to prove dominance over the other in rematch

Rarely does it happen in the world of combat sports where fans are treated to do-overs and those following ONE Championship will get to witness Tawanchai and Nattawut run it back at ONE 167 this Friday, June 7.

The rematch will happen inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. It will also have the added stakes of being a ONE world championship clash as Tawanchai's featherweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line.

With it being his third defense, Tawanchai has recently mentioned wanting a knockout performance bonus at Nattawut's expense.

However, the Thai Top Team product now has the benefit of a full camp to prepare and believes that he has a game plan in place to pull off the big upset.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.