FREE FULL FIGHT: Tye Ruotolo captures historic world title win in electrifying matchup against Magomed Abdulkadirov

History was made inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as young BJJ phenom Tye Ruotolo bested ADCC veteran Magomed Abdulkadirov to become the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion. The bout, which was the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16, showcased everything that makes Ruotolo the future of the sport.

The match opened with a lengthy feel-out process between the two fighters, trying to find a technical way of securing a dominant position. Two minutes in, Ruotolo exploded into his signature blast double and put Abdulkadirov on his butt. The Russian grappler, however, was able to pop back up almost immediately.

Ruotolo then switched things up and jumped guard, trapping Abdulkadirov inside his tight closed guard. Four minutes in, Tye Ruotolo attacked the legs, but Abdulkadirov escaped. He did, however, find his back once again on the mat with Ruotolo on top.

With three minutes remaining in the match, Ruotolo locked in a tight arm-in guillotine choke - earning him the first catch point of the bout.

After Abdulkadirov miraculously escaped the choke, Ruotolo secured another submission attempt with a triangle armbar as the time expired.

With his electrifying performance, Ruotolo improved his record in the promotion to 5-0 and was awarded a sweet $50,000 bonus by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong - his fourth performance bonus in the promotion. With the win, Tye Ruotolo is now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with his twin brother, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade, as world champions under the ONE Championship banner.

