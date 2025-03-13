"Freedom can be manipulated" - Joe Rogan gets brutally honest about his nuanced stance on American immigration

Joe Rogan's popular podcast attracts guests from different walks of life, ranging from scientists, doctors, combat sports athletes, and politicians. He was joined by Darryl Cooper in episode #2289 of The Joe Rogan Experience, where they discussed a wide range of issues.

Ad

Rogan also offered his stance on the American immigration system during the podcast. The issue of immigration has remained in the spotlight after President Donald Trump assumed office as the 47th President of the United States.

With scores of illegal immigrants deported from the country in the aftermath of President Trump's second term in office, Rogan reflected on the immigration situation in America:

"I come from immigrants, my grand parents came here during the early parts of 1900s' and so I'm thankful that they were courageous enough or their parents were courageous enough to get on a f*cking boat before Youtube no idea what was going on over here. It was just promises and hopes, and try to carve out a life, and that's where I came from. So, it'll be insanely hypocritical of me to deny someone who came from another country an opportunity to partake in this place."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rogan further added:

"I also think it's coordinated and they are doing it in America for a lot of bizzare reasons that you could attribute to trying to stack States and trying to overwhelm Democratic voter registration in swing States and allow the people to vote, and give them a pathway to citizenship. ...But at the end of the day, this place is supposed to represent freedom but freedom can be manipulated."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:03:50):

Ad

Joe Rogan praised Magomed Ankalaev's performance at UFC 313 against Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira as the UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 313 by beating him via unanimous decision. Pereira avoided advancing in the bout as he usually does with his opponents, allowing Ankalaev to execute his game plan.

Joe Rogan, along with Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik, was calling the fight. Reacting to the high-stakes showdown, Rogan said:

Ad

"UFC debut, got caught by Paul Craig in a fight that he was winning, got caught in a triangle by one of the best guard players in the sport and now he is the UFC light heavyweight champion of the world against one of the most devastating champion we've seen in years. I mean it's a really impressive performance by Ankalaev, he did everything he had to do, he pressured him on the feet, he showed that Pereira has a harder time fighting off the back foot and did what had to be done."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:05):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.